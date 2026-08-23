Manipur CM meets Assam Rifles leaders, reviews security situation and counter-insurgency operations
Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh met senior Assam Rifles officers to review the state's security situation. The discussion centred on coordination, border management and civic initiatives linked to restoring normalcy.
- Talks at Babupara covered operational preparedness amid the prevailing situation
- Border management featured prominently during the detailed review of current challenges
- Civic action initiatives for local communities were discussed as support measures
Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on August 23 met Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) Major General Inderjit Singh Bhinder and Deputy Inspector General, 22 Sector Assam Rifles, Brigadier Anshuman Tripathi, at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat in Babupara.
During the meeting, the Chief Minister reviewed the prevailing security situation in Manipur, along with counter-insurgency operations, operational preparedness and border management.
Discussions also covered civic action initiatives being undertaken by the Assam Rifles to support communities and contribute to restoring normalcy in the state.
Khemchand Singh appreciated the Assam Rifles for its continued commitment towards maintaining peace and stability and supporting efforts aimed at restoring normalcy in Manipur.
The meeting also focused on strengthening coordination between the state government and security forces on security and related operational matter.
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