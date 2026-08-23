Manipur CM meets Assam Rifles leaders, reviews security situation and counter-insurgency operations

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on August 23 met Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) Major General Inderjit Singh Bhinder and Deputy Inspector General, 22 Sector Assam Rifles, Brigadier Anshuman Tripathi, at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat in Babupara.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister reviewed the prevailing security situation in Manipur, along with counter-insurgency operations, operational preparedness and border management.

Discussions also covered civic action initiatives being undertaken by the Assam Rifles to support communities and contribute to restoring normalcy in the state.

Khemchand Singh appreciated the Assam Rifles for its continued commitment towards maintaining peace and stability and supporting efforts aimed at restoring normalcy in Manipur.

The meeting also focused on strengthening coordination between the state government and security forces on security and related operational matter.