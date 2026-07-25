Manipur CM meets GOC 57 Mountain Division, says Durand Cup to foster unity

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on July 25 met Major General Shubhankar Basu, Sena Medal, Vishisht Seva Medal, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the 57 Mountain Division, at the State Secretariat.

During the meeting, Major General Basu presented the Chief Minister with passes and tickets for the upcoming Durand Cup 2026.

The two also reviewed the prevailing security situation in the state. According to the Chief Minister, the situation in Manipur has improved considerably due to the effective measures being implemented by the armed forces.

Khemchand Singh expressed confidence that the Durand Cup 2026 would play an important role in bringing together people from different communities and further strengthening peace and harmony in the state.

The Chief Minister also appreciated the efforts of the armed forces in restoring normalcy and maintaining security across Manipur.