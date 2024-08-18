Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh met with internally displaced persons (IDPs) at his official residence on August 17, to discuss grievances and difficulties endured by them. Following the meeting, a grievance cell was opened to address health and education related problems.

The Manipur chief minister held a talk with IDPs residing in different camps.

During the discussion, the IDPs detailed about their unbeatable problems that faces in their daily life in taking care of their health, providing proper education to their children and absence of proper settlement. Upon learning their grievances, the chief minister assured of taking all possible steps to solve their problems.

Some of the swift actions taken by the Chief Minister after their meeting include the opening of a grievance cell to handle complaints related to education and health issues. Additionally, medicine counters for IDPs will be established at JNIMS and RIMS, where IDPs can obtain medicines on a credit basis if they face financial difficulties.

Through the new initiative, IDPs card holders will be able to avail free transportation service in city bus run Manipur State Transport Corporation under Transport department. All MLAs should meet IDPs residing in relief camps under their constituency after every 15 days of month to take stock of situation.

The grievance cell for education related matters will be looked after by the Department of Education, while the Health Services Department will take care olf the health related issues.