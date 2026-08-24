Manipur CM meets IDPs, reviews relief camp and village concerns

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh met Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) from various districts at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat on the evening of August 24 to discuss their grievances and concerns regarding relief camps and conditions in their native villages.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister heard the concerns of the displaced people regarding the prevailing conditions in relief camps as well as the situation in their respective native villages.

The meeting was attended by Commissioner (Home) N. Ashok Kumar, Special Secretary (Home) Ahanthem Subash Singh, Deputy Commissioners of various districts and representatives of several organisations representing displaced communities.

Representatives included the Churachandpur Meitei United Committee, Meitei Council Moreh, Committee on Protection of Meitei Victims, Moreh, Meitei Union Kangpokpi, Torbung Gram Panchayat Victim Committee and the Apex Committee of Victims Villages.

The interaction focused on understanding the concerns of IDPs and strengthening coordination among the administration, district authorities and representatives of affected communities.