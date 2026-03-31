Manipur CM meets Indian Council of Agricultural Research officials, reviews agricultural initiatives

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on March 31, held a meeting with officials of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, led by S. Basanta, Head of ICAR Lamphel, to review ongoing initiatives aimed at enhancing agricultural productivity in the state.

Describing the interaction as productive, the Chief Minister said the ICAR team presented an overview of various programmes being implemented to strengthen the agricultural ecosystem in Manipur.

He highlighted that ICAR, through its extensive network of Krishi Vigyan Kendras across all districts, continues to play a pivotal role in promoting improved farming techniques, boosting rice productivity, supporting sustainable livelihoods, and addressing region-specific challenges through research and capacity-building efforts.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment, Singh said that the state will continue to work in close collaboration with ICAR to ensure food security, empower farmers, and meet the growing demands of the population.

The meeting is seen as part of ongoing efforts to further strengthen agriculture in the state through coordinated institutional support and innovation-driven practices.