Manipur CM meets Koutruk villagers, assures continued support and rehabilitation

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh visited Koutruk village along with MLAs Heikham Dingo Singh and Tongbram Robindro Singh, besides other government officials, to interact with villagers affected by the recent unfortunate incident in the area.

During the visit, the Chief Minister met residents who have reportedly endured significant hardships and listened to their grievances and concerns.

Stating that the government remains committed to the welfare of affected families, Singh assured that all possible support and relief measures would continue to be extended to those facing pain and distress.

He further said that the state government would make every effort towards the rehabilitation and welfare of the affected villagers.