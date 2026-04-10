Manipur CM meets Kuki MLA Haokholet amid tensions, calls for inclusive governance

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh met Kuki MLA Haokholet Kipgen at his residence in Hengbung, Kangpokpi district, on April 10 while returning to Imphal after an official visit to Senapati district.

The visit to Senapati marked the Chief Minister’s first trip to the hill district via Kangpokpi in nearly three years, since May 3, 2023, after assuming office. During the visit, he inaugurated several development projects and laid foundation stones for new initiatives aimed at improving infrastructure and public services in the district.

Officials said the stopover at Hengbung followed the Senapati event, where the Chief Minister interacted with local leaders and reviewed development work. The Chief Minister interacted with the independent MLA and discussed in brief the various developmental projects undertaken in the Constituency. The Chief Minister assured to look into the issues raised by the MLA and to provide necessary assistance. The meeting with the Saitu MLA is being viewed as part of broader outreach efforts to engage stakeholders across communities.

In a Facebook post, Singh said, “A constructive and cordial meeting was held with Hon’ble MLA, Saitu Assembly Constituency, Shri Haokholet Kipgen, at his residence today. I sincerely appreciate his warm hospitality and the valuable insights he shared, which will further guide our efforts toward inclusive development and responsive governance.”

He added, “I also extend my gratitude to the Deputy Commissioner, Kangpokpi, for the gracious reception. Such gestures strengthen our collective resolve to remain steadfast in restoring peace and normalcy, while laying a strong foundation for long-term stability, progress, and prosperity in the region.”

The developments come amid continuing tensions in parts of the state, including protests in Imphal West over the Tronglaobi bomb attack in Bishnupur district that killed two children and injured their mother. Demonstrators have said the incident “must be condemned at the highest level” and argued that it “once again proves the failure of the government to protect the life and property of people of the state.”

Some protesters have also raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, demanding accountability and stronger security measures.

Authorities have stated that efforts are ongoing to restore normalcy through administrative outreach and security deployment, though concerns remain among residents over safety and the need for justice for victims.