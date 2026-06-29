Manipur CM meets Kumbi College lecturers, discusses development proposal
Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh met Kumbi College lecturers to discuss the institution's proposed conversion and development. He said the government would examine the proposal thoroughly before taking a decision, while reiterating its focus on higher education infrastructure and student opportunities in Manipur.
- Lecturers presented the college's conversion and development proposal at the Secretariat
- Kh. Loken Singh and S. Premchanda Singh joined the delegation meeting
- The Chief Minister said every aspect would be examined thoroughly first
Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on June 29 met a delegation of lecturers from Kumbi College at the Secretariat to discuss the proposed conversion and development of the institution.
The meeting was attended by Cabinet Minister Kh. Loken Singh and MLA S. Premchanda Singh, who accompanied the lecturers.
During the discussion, the Chief Minister said the state government would examine all aspects of the proposal thoroughly before taking an appropriate decision.
Reaffirming the government's commitment to strengthening higher education in Manipur, Khemchand Singh said the administration remains focused on improving educational infrastructure and expanding opportunities for students across the state.
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