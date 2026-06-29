Manipur CM meets Kumbi College lecturers, discusses development proposal

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on June 29 met a delegation of lecturers from Kumbi College at the Secretariat to discuss the proposed conversion and development of the institution.

The meeting was attended by Cabinet Minister Kh. Loken Singh and MLA S. Premchanda Singh, who accompanied the lecturers.

During the discussion, the Chief Minister said the state government would examine all aspects of the proposal thoroughly before taking an appropriate decision.

Reaffirming the government's commitment to strengthening higher education in Manipur, Khemchand Singh said the administration remains focused on improving educational infrastructure and expanding opportunities for students across the state.