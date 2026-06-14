Manipur CM meets Liangmai Naga Council delegation, discusses connectivity and development issues

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on June 14 met a delegation of the Liangmai Naga Council at the Secretariat and discussed issues concerning the welfare and development of the Liangmai community.

The delegation was led by Council President Timothy Wijunamai and included Speaker Kawidinlungbou, Chairman Lungjinbuibou, and social activist Lungphakbou.

During the meeting, the delegation raised several development-related concerns, including a proposal for the construction of an 8-kilometre road aimed at improving connectivity in Liangmai-inhabited areas.

The Chief Minister said the state government would examine the proposal with due seriousness and consideration. Discussions also focused on measures to promote the overall welfare, infrastructure development, and socio-economic progress of the Liangmai community.

Sharing details of the meeting, the Chief Minister reiterated the government's commitment to engaging with various communities and addressing their developmental aspirations through constructive dialogue and inclusive governance.