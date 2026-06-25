Manipur CM meets Naga Village Headmen Association delegation, discusses Senapati development
Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh met a delegation of the Naga Village Headmen Association from Senapati district at the State Secretariat. The talks centred on welfare, infrastructure, public services and balanced development in the district.
- The delegation was led by association president Silas Zho and Joseph Chache
- Representatives highlighted development needs and welfare concerns of Senapati residents
- The Chief Minister reiterated commitment to inclusive growth and sustainable regional development
Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on June 25 met a delegation of the Naga Village Headmen Association, Senapati District, at the State Secretariat to discuss issues related to the welfare and development of the district.
The delegation was led by the association's president Silas Zho and secretary Joseph Chache. During the meeting, the representatives raised several matters concerning the development needs and welfare of the people of Senapati district.
The Chief Minister said discussions focused on key issues affecting the district and reiterated the government's commitment to ensuring inclusive growth and sustainable development in the region.
Khemchand Singh emphasized that the development of Senapati is crucial to the overall progress of Manipur and assured the delegation that the government would continue working towards improving infrastructure, public services and livelihood opportunities in the district.
He further stated that the state government remains committed to addressing the concerns of all communities and ensuring balanced development across Manipur.
The meeting forms part of the government's ongoing engagement with community leaders and stakeholders to strengthen development initiatives and address local issues across the state.
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