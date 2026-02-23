Manipur CM meets Nirmala Sitharaman, discusses growth and fiscal support

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Monday, February 23, called on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at her office in New Delhi.

This was the first meeting between the two leaders after Khemchand assumed office as Chief Minister on February 4.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by Deputy Chief Ministers Losii Dikho of the Naga People’s Front (NPF) and Smt Nemcha Kipgen of the BJP. Kipgen, who represents Kangpokpi district, is the first woman Deputy Chief Minister of Manipur.

During the meeting, Sitharaman assured full support from the Centre to help revive the financial health and economy of the state. She also assured assistance for the rehabilitation of internally displaced persons (IDPs).

Khemchand urged the Union Finance Minister to enhance financial assistance to Manipur to help achieve the goal of inclusive growth. Terming the meeting as constructive, he thanked Sitharaman for giving a patient hearing to the issues faced by the state and expressed gratitude for her continued support towards Manipur’s progress and prosperity.