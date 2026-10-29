Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on October 29 met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at her office in Kartavya Bhawan, New Delhi, and sought enhanced central assistance to help the state address its financial challenges.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister briefed Sitharaman on the state government's efforts to maintain fiscal discipline and improve financial management. He highlighted that the government had ensured the timely payment of salaries and pensions to employees on the first working day of every month.

Khemchand Singh also discussed the progress of Externally Aided Projects (EAPs) in Manipur and the implementation of Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS) and other development projects.

Highlighting the revenue losses suffered by the state over the past three years, the Chief Minister urged the Centre to extend financial support to help Manipur overcome its current fiscal difficulties. He also sought additional funding under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) scheme.

According to an official statement, the Union Finance Minister responded positively to the requests and assured the Chief Minister of all possible assistance from the Centre to improve the state's financial health.

During the meeting, Khemchand Singh presented Sitharaman with a traditional Lengyan and a painting of Radha and Krishna.