Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Monday morning, October 26, met the families of three people killed in the October 19 attack at Khongban Tangkhul in Imphal East district, following mounting public anger over his failure to visit them earlier.

The visit came a day after the Joint Action Committee (JAC), formed in connection with the Nongshum incident, announced a statewide shutdown from Monday, accusing the chief minister and BJP legislators of failing to meet the bereaved families and demanding that they visit the victims’ homes to offer condolences.

The attack allegedly carried out by armed Kuki individuals left three people dead and three others injured.

According to a social media post by the chief minister, Singh visited the residences of the deceased — Arubam Ronil, Lairenlakpam Inaobi and Kshetrimayum Sushil — at Nongshum in Imphal East district. He also met members of the JAC and assured them that their demands would be considered.

“I shared the profound grief of the bereaved families, conveyed my heartfelt condolences and prayed for strength to bear this irreparable loss,” Singh said in the post.

“The Government stands firmly with the families and assured them of all possible assistance,” he added.

On Sunday, JAC co-convenor Tonjam Somorjit said the committee had given the chief minister and other BJP leaders until 5 pm to visit the victims’ families and express their condolences.

However, with the deadline passing without the leaders meeting the families, the JAC announced a shutdown across Manipur from Monday, stating that it would continue until its demands were addressed.

The committee had also alleged that the attack exposed the government’s failure to ensure adequate security in the state and called on the authorities to take responsibility for the prevailing situation.

The JAC had clarified that the shutdown would not affect religious and cultural programmes, including the upcoming Mera Hou Chongba festival, or essential services.