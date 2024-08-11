Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh met with weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu at his Secretariat office, congratulating her on her impressive performance at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

In a post on the microblogging site X, Singh shared his pride in Chanu's achievements, noting the profound impact of her success on the international stage. "It was an honor to meet Ms. Saikhom Mirabai Chanu at my Secretariat office. I congratulated her on her incredible performance at the Paris 2024 Olympics. We are immensely proud of her accomplishments and inspired by her dedication to weightlifting," Singh wrote.

The Chief Minister wished Chanu continued success in her future endeavors, emphasizing the significance of her contributions to sports and her role as an inspiration for many.