Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh held a crucial meeting with officials from the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) and other senior state officials on September 24. During the meeting, they discussed plans to extend the India-Myanmar border fencing by an additional 70 kilometers. The primary objective behind this initiative is to combat cross-border illegal immigration and drug smuggling.

Taking to microblogging site X, Chief Minister N Biren Singh stated, "Held a meeting with the officials of BRO and deliberated the plan to begin construction of an additional 70 km of border fencing along the Indo-Myanmar border. I was joined by Chief Secretary, DGP & officials from the Home Department. In view of the rise in illegal immigration and drugs smuggling from the neighboring country, safeguarding our porous borders has become an urgent necessity."