Manipur CM meets top officials, discusses urgent border fencing plans along India-Myanmar border
This decision comes in response to the increasing challenges posed by illegal immigration and drug trafficking across the India-Myanmar border. The porous nature of the border has made it susceptible to these activities, necessitating immediate action.
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh held a crucial meeting with officials from the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) and other senior state officials on September 24. During the meeting, they discussed plans to extend the India-Myanmar border fencing by an additional 70 kilometers. The primary objective behind this initiative is to combat cross-border illegal immigration and drug smuggling.
Taking to microblogging site X, Chief Minister N Biren Singh stated, "Held a meeting with the officials of BRO and deliberated the plan to begin construction of an additional 70 km of border fencing along the Indo-Myanmar border. I was joined by Chief Secretary, DGP & officials from the Home Department. In view of the rise in illegal immigration and drugs smuggling from the neighboring country, safeguarding our porous borders has become an urgent necessity."
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