Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh held talks with members of the Joint Action Committee (JAC) following the recent drone attack in Koutruk that claimed the life of Ngangbam Surbala Devi.

The attack, allegedly carried out by suspected Kuki militants, has heightened tensions in the region.

"The grief and frustration felt by the community are deeply understood, and the Government is committed to taking necessary steps to address these issues promptly and effectively," Singh stated on social media.

In response to the September 1 incident, which also injured several others including three police personnel, the Manipur government has established a high-level committee. This team, led by Additional DGP (Int) Ashutosh Kumar Sinha, is tasked with investigating the attack and developing countermeasures against future drone assaults.

The Manipur Director General of Police described the attack as "unprecedented," noting the militants' use of numerous RPGs deployed via advanced drones. The five-member investigative committee, comprising senior officials from the army, air force, and paramilitary forces, has been given until September 13 to submit their findings.