Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh met with the Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi today to discuss the progress of ongoing National Highway projects in Manipur.

The meeting comes as part of Singh's visit to the capital for a high-level NITI Aayog conference involving chief ministers from across India.

Sources close to the Chief Minister's office revealed that Singh is seeking an audience with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his stay in Delhi. If arranged, this would mark their first meeting since violent clashes erupted in Manipur on May 3, 2023.

The NITI Aayog conference, set to begin today, will bring together state leaders and central government officials to address pressing issues and formulate collaborative development strategies. Singh is accompanied by key state officials for these discussions.