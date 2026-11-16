Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on November 16 met Lairenlakpam Ambekar Meetei, who won gold in the men's 50 kg boxing category at the 4th Youth Olympic Games 2026 held in Dakar, Senegal.

The meeting took place at the Chief Minister's Secretariat in Imphal, where Khemchand Singh congratulated the boxer and highlighted the importance of grassroots support in nurturing sporting talent.

During the interaction, the Chief Minister emphasised the role of coaches in developing successful sportspersons and said that, apart from government assistance, encouragement from local clubs and elders plays an important role in shaping athletes.

He also appreciated the authorities for extending support at the grassroots level, which contributes significantly to the success of sportspersons in the state.

According to the Chief Minister's Secretariat, India had two representatives in the boxing event — one from Manipur and another from Haryana in the women's category. Both secured gold medals in their respective categories.

Speaking to the DIPR team, Ambekar Meetei expressed happiness over the opportunity to share his experience with the Chief Minister. He said he was determined to continue working hard and pursue greater achievements in future international-level tournaments.

The meeting was attended by the Director of Youth Affairs and Sports, officials of the National Sports Academy, coaches and the boxer's parents.