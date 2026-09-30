Manipur CM mourns demise of cultural figure Kakchingtabam Kumar Sharma

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh has expressed grief over the demise of Kakchingtabam Kumar Sharma of Singjamei Chinga Makhong Chongtham Leikai.

In a condolence message shared on X, the Chief Minister described Sharma as a revered ‘Ratana’ of Shree Shree Govindaji Brahmasabha and acknowledged his contribution to preserving Manipur’s rich cultural heritage and the traditional art form of Nata Sankirtan.

Khemchand Singh extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for the departed soul to rest in peace.