Manipur CM mourns demise of cultural figure Kakchingtabam Kumar Sharma
Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh condoled the death of Kakchingtabam Kumar Sharma in a message on X. He said Sharma's work helped preserve Manipur's cultural heritage and Nata Sankirtan.
Advertisement
Story highlights
- Sharma belonged to Singjamei Chinga Makhong Chongtham Leikai in Manipur
- The Chief Minister shared a condolence message on social media platform X
- He called Sharma a revered Ratana of Shree Shree Govindaji Brahmasabha
Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh has expressed grief over the demise of Kakchingtabam Kumar Sharma of Singjamei Chinga Makhong Chongtham Leikai.
In a condolence message shared on X, the Chief Minister described Sharma as a revered ‘Ratana’ of Shree Shree Govindaji Brahmasabha and acknowledged his contribution to preserving Manipur’s rich cultural heritage and the traditional art form of Nata Sankirtan.
Khemchand Singh extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for the departed soul to rest in peace.
POST A COMMENT
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today