As World Environment Day approaches, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has called for collective action towards environmental preservation. In a post on the microblogging site X, Singh stated the importance of community involvement in safeguarding natural resources.

“I am pleased to participate in a community social service event dedicated to environmental preservation,” Singh wrote. He lauded the collaborative efforts of the Manipur Government, local clubs, and youths in initiating the environmental drive.

Highlighting the critical role of the environment, Singh stated, “Our environment is our most precious resource, and it is our duty to nurture and preserve it.” He urged citizens to engage in various eco-friendly activities such as tree planting, reducing plastic usage, and adopting sustainable practices.

The Chief Minister’s call to action aligns with broader global efforts to address environmental challenges.