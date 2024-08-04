Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh today responded to significant concerns raised by representatives of various tribal communities regarding alleged attempts to suppress their identities. In a meeting with key civil society organizations (CSOs), Singh addressed allegations that their signatures were forged in a complaint submitted to the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST).

The CSOs, including Kharam Union Manipur, Kharam Pallen Village Authority, Federation of Haomee, Laikot Phaijol Village Authority, Kabui Union Manipur, Kom Tribe Organisation Valley, and Kangchup Chiru Village Authority, expressed strong condemnation of the complaint filed by Paominlen Haokip. They assert that their consent was neither sought nor obtained for the complaint, which purportedly misrepresented their stance.

The representatives have urged Singh to take necessary actions to nullify the complaint, emphasizing the importance of safeguarding their community identities against any form of misrepresentation.

In a show of solidarity, Singh posted a photo with the tribal groups on microblogging site X "This is the essence of Manipur: Unity in Diversity. No force can ever smear this vibrant tapestry of colors that we see when I stand resolute with my brothers and sisters of the indigenous tribes of Manipur," Singh wrote.