Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on July 3 declared the dismantling of all established bunkers in both hill and valley areas of the state. The operation will be spearheaded by the army, with the support of paramilitary forces. Speaking at a press conference held at the Chief Minister's Secretariat, N. Biren Singh outlined the government's firm stance on the issue.

The Chief Minister revealed that concrete steps were taken during a combined headquarters meeting held earlier. Expressing concern over the establishment of private bunkers by individuals from different communities, he emphasized that no unauthorized bunkers would be permitted in any location. The move aims to maintain peace and prevent any potential escalation of tensions.

With the monsoon season approaching and the need to facilitate timely agricultural activities, the Chief Minister announced the mobilization of approximately 2000 security personnel, including Manipur Rifles and IRB, for additional deployment in areas adjacent to the hill regions. Their presence will ensure the safety of farmers from both communities and deter any disruptive activities by armed miscreants. Central forces have also been deployed in these areas previously.

To enhance control over the situation, the Chief Minister disclosed plans to establish security force posts at hilltops. Furthermore, round-the-clock drone surveys will be conducted, monitored from a central headquarters, to provide real-time information and reinforcement if required.

In an effort to address concerns related to illegal arms possession, the Chief Minister announced the initiation of mass frisking operations. As law and order gradually improves, he urged the public to voluntarily surrender any illegally held weapons and ammunition to avoid legal consequences.

Additionally, N. Biren Singh shared that the government has decided to reopen schools for classes 1 to 8 from July 5th, 2023. However, classes for students in grades 9 to 12 will resume once prefabricated houses are completed and those residing in relief camps are relocated.

To facilitate communication and address grievances, the Chief Minister unveiled a toll-free helpline number, '18003090931,' where people can share their concerns and requirements for relief assistance.

Reaffirming the government's commitment to uphold the people's trust, N. Biren Singh assured that no actions would be taken that could undermine the state's integrity or administrative system. He expressed gratitude towards civil society organizations from various communities for their contributions in promoting peace and harmony. The Chief Minister also commended the role of women in safeguarding the state's integrity and restoring peace.