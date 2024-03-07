In a move set to transform the economy of Northeast India, the Union Cabinet has given the green light to the Rs 10,037 crore UNNATI industrialization scheme.

Taking to the microblogging site X, Chief Minister N Biren Singh expressed heartfelt congratulations to the people of all Northeastern states on this monumental decision. He stated the scheme's potential to catalyze growth and provide a substantial impetus to the region's economy.

"This significant decision will further give a major boost to the economy of Northeast, which is prepared to take off with extensive support in various sectors by the Modi Government," Chief Minister N Biren Singh stated.

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, earlier today, gave its nod to the Uttar Poorva Transformative Industrialization Scheme, 2024, marking a significant milestone in the region's journey towards economic resurgence. With a total outlay of Rs 10,037 crore over a ten-year period, the scheme is poised to unlock the region's immense potential and foster inclusive growth.

UNNATI – 2024 encompasses a comprehensive set of incentives tailored to incentivize investment in new industrial units and facilitate the expansion of existing ones. These incentives, ranging from capital investment incentives to central capital interest subvention, are designed to stimulate industrial growth in both advanced and backward districts of the Northeast.

