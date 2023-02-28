Manipur's chief minister, N Biren Singh on February 27, assured a departmental investigation into the alleged embezzlement of funds worth crores provided by the Centre for dairy farmers.



Biren Singh was speaking on the floor of the State Assembly, when the issue was raised that the Managing Director of the Manipur Milk Union had taken Rs 18 crore in funds between 2018 and 2022.



The issue of embezzlement of funds came up while the House was debating a grant request for veterinary and animal husbandry, including dairy farming.



Chief minister N Biren Singh stated that funds were released by the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) for dairy farming-related schemes, with Manipur Milk Producers Cooperative Union Ltd, also known as Manipur Milk Union (MMU), serving as the implementing agency, in response to a policy cut motion proposed by MLA K Ranjit.



The Managing Director of the MMU is a member of the Veterinary and Animal Husbandry Department. The MMU has its own Board of Directors.



A department inquiry will be launched to look into an allegation that the Managing Director of the MMU took money from the NDDB without permission.

Additionally, the union is a Cooperation Department-registered entity.



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