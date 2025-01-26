Chief Minister N. Biren Singh called for peace and unity in Manipur as a cornerstone for a stronger India during the Republic Day celebrations held at the 1st Manipur Rifles Ground. Addressing a gathering that included participants from across the state and beyond, Singh expressed gratitude for the widespread attendance during these challenging times.



"Participants from Churachandpur, Kangpokpi, Senapati, and Tengnoupal districts, alongside contingents from the CRPF, Assam Rifles, and Nagaland, have demonstrated hope and a spirit of harmony. This unity amidst adversity signifies a promising direction for a peaceful and progressive Manipur," Singh stated. He further prayed for divine guidance to foster lasting peace in the state.





Reflecting on India’s progress, Singh highlighted the nation’s ascent on the global stage under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. "India has emerged as a global power, with remarkable progress in the economic sector over the past decade. Soon, we will be the third-largest economy in the world. We are now among the few nations exporting defense equipment and leading in space technology," he noted.





Despite the internal conflict that began on May 3 last year, Singh emphasized the continued focus on developmental initiatives. "With the support of legislators and officials, Manipur is witnessing sustained progress. Today, we see the possibility of a new Manipur. Protecting and defending the state is a shared responsibility, and a united Manipur is integral to building a strong and united India," he added.





Singh also lauded the discipline and dedication of the Assam-trained personnel of the 10th and 11th IRB, commending their exceptional drill performances during the celebration.





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