In the wake of the devastating Cyclone Remal, Northeast India finds itself grappling with widespread destruction and loss. Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh took to microblogging site X to highlight the dire situation not only in his state but also in the neighboring regions.

"Not only in my state, my neighboring sister states are also suffering due to Cyclone Remal," Chief Minister Singh posted.

The cyclone's impact has been particularly severe in Assam, where over six lakh families have been affected and the loss of 15 lives has been reported. Meanwhile, in Mizoram, the toll stands at more than 30 fatalities, with numerous families struggling with the aftermath. In Manipur, nearly 1.5 lakh families have been adversely affected, with four reported casualties and one person still missing. The repercussions of the cyclone have also been felt in Meghalaya and Nagaland, where numerous individuals are facing significant challenges.