To tackle the escalating flood crisis gripping Manipur, Chief Minister N Biren Singh spearheaded a high-level meeting, orchestrating a comprehensive strategy to mitigate the deluge's devastating impact. Taking to the microblogging site X, the Chief Minister detailed the concerted efforts undertaken to combat the crisis.

Chairing a crucial assembly that convened Ministers, MLAs, Chief Secretary, security officials, and department heads, Singh led a thorough review of the flood situation besieging the state. The session, marked by urgency, focused on evaluating ongoing relief measures aimed at extending vital aid and assistance to affected families grappling with the inundation's aftermath.

Earlier in the day, as the specter of Cyclone Remal and relentless downpours cast a shadow of devastation over Manipur, the state swiftly mobilized proactive measures to fortify its defenses against nature's fury. In response to the unfolding crisis, Chief Minister N Biren Singh assumed the helm, orchestrating a high-level meeting aimed at galvanizing coordinated efforts to tackle the escalating flood peril.

The relentless onslaught of Cyclone Remal and subsequent torrential rains prompted Manipur's leadership to bolster coordination in rescue, relief, and rehabilitation endeavors. Under the stewardship of Shri Arun Kumar Sinha, Principal Secretary of the Manipur government, a 24x7 Control Room was established at the Banquet Hall, 1st Bn Manipur Rifles. This strategic command center serves as the nerve center for streamlined communication and swift response to the pressing needs of those ravaged by the calamity.

Concurrently, the Directorate of Information and Public Relations in Manipur sprang into action, disseminating crucial information to the public via press releases. Notably, temporary alternate contact numbers were issued for essential helplines, ensuring uninterrupted access to vital services despite technical glitches hampering toll-free lines.

In light of technical issues plaguing the toll-free helpline number "1098" for Children, individuals are urged to utilize alternate mobile numbers "7005120197" or "8132953592" to avail themselves of uninterrupted assistance from the Child Helpline. Similarly, the toll-free helpline number "181" for Women temporarily faced technical disruptions, prompting the provision of an alternate mobile number "7005776144" to ensure seamless access to essential services for women in distress.