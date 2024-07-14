Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has strongly denounced the killing of a CRPF jawan in an attack suspected to be perpetrated by Kuki militants in Jiribam district. The incident resulted in the death of the jawan and injuries to several others.

Singh expressed his condemnation on the microblogging site X, stating, "I strongly condemn the killing of a CRPF jawan in an attack carried out by an armed group suspected to be Kuki militants in Jiribam district today."

He said that the jawan's sacrifice in the line of duty will not be forgotten, further extending his sincere condolences to the grieving family of the deceased. The Chief Minister also conveyed prayers for the swift recovery of those injured in the assault.