The states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh witnessed a decisive mandate in favor of the ruling party. Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh expressed his jubilation, highlighting the public's faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

"Hearty congratulations to the people of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh on the BJP's astounding victory! The people have given their clear mandate to the BJP and shown their unwavering faith in the leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister, Shri @narendramodi ji," stated CM Singh in a post on 'X.'

Singh further extended his appreciation to BJP National President, Shri @JPNadda ji, and Prime Minister Modi for steering the nation towards an era of unprecedented growth and development. The BJP's performance in the assembly polls reflects a significant political endorsement, with the party leading in key constituencies.

As per the latest updates, in the 199-member Rajasthan assembly, the BJP is leading on 115 seats, while the Congress is trailing with 69 seats. In the 230-member Madhya Pradesh assembly, the BJP is firmly ahead with 165 seats, leaving the Congress behind on 64 seats. In Chhattisgarh, the BJP has crossed the majority mark, leading with 56 seats, while the incumbent party follows closely with 34 seats.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his joy over the landslide victory of the BJP in these states. "We bow to the Janta Janardan. The results in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan indicate that the people of India are firmly with the politics of good governance and development, which the @BJP4India stands for," he declared on 'X.'

PM Modi extended his gratitude to the people of these states, assuring them of the BJP's continuous commitment to their well-being. "I thank the people of these states for their unwavering support and assure them that we will keep working tirelessly for their well-being," he affirmed.