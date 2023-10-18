Chief Minister N. Biren Singh and his cabinet ministers received a warm welcome in Ukhrul, Manipur, as they convened a crucial cabinet meeting on October 18. The meeting was held at the conference hall of the District Collector's Office in the morning, following which they attended a public function at the Mini Secretariat Complex in Ukhrul.

During this visit, Chief Minister N. Biren Singh inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for various projects. Projects worth a staggering Rs. 64.38 crores were handed over to the public of Ukhrul and Kamjong districts, marking a significant investment in the area's development.

Addressing the public function at the Mini Secretariat in Ukhrul, Chief Minister N. Biren Singh declared that the government would prioritize developing Ukhrul into a "summer city" and addressed the growing land issues the town faces as it undergoes expansion. He also proposed the idea of creating a new Ukhrul township near Sirarokhong, urging the people of Ukhrul to consider this innovative solution.

Emphasizing the town's importance in the region, Chief Minister N. Biren Singh stressed that Ukhrul should be a key part of the vision for the Northeast and the development programs meant for Manipur under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The critical issue of water scarcity was brought to the forefront, with the Chief Minister announcing an immediate sanction of Rs. 6 crore to augment the water supply in Ukhrul Town. He promised the construction of a dam at Shirui, costing Rs. 180-200 crore, to ensure a consistent water supply throughout Ukhrul. Chief Minister Shri N. Biren Singh called for support from civil society organizations (CSOs) and Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) to resolve any disputes that could hinder the dam's construction.

In line with his commitment to development, Chief Minister N. Biren Singh stated that the government would deliver on all its promises and urged that development should not be entangled in political disputes.

Regarding the restoration of mobile internet services, the Chief Minister urged patience from the citizens, particularly the students and youth. He stated the importance of unity and support from the people to achieve peace and development.

Speaking about the bond between the Tangkhuls and the Meiteis, Chief Minister N. Biren Singh highlighted the transformation from a period of political division to a path of brotherhood. He further announced plans to establish a Meitei and Tangkhul heritage museum at Hundung.

The Chief Minister assured the establishment of a Nursing College in Ukhrul and expressed his intention to prioritize the setup of a medical college in the district, in line with Prime Minister Modi's vision of establishing medical colleges in each district.

He lauded the efforts of CSO leaders and village chiefs in their anti-drug campaign, emphasizing the need for a Rs. 5 crore Drug Rehabilitation Centre under the Social Welfare department. The Chief Minister also sanctioned the construction of a cold storage facility in the district.

The "Go to Hills" initiative, aimed at bridging the gap between hills and the valley, was celebrated as a means to foster unity and equal development in the state.

Additionally, the State cabinet meeting approved the establishment of a Tolloi Police Station and SDC office at Paoyi village.

Ram Muivah, MLA Ukhrul AC, expressed his gratitude for the numerous development projects and requested the revival of the Shirui festival, for which Chief Minister N. Biren Singh is the patron.

The day witnessed the distribution of appointment letters under the "Die in Harness" scheme for the Autonomous District Council office, benefiting 26 individuals.

The event marked the inauguration and foundation-laying of numerous projects, reinforcing the government's commitment to the holistic development of Ukhrul. These projects include the construction of Bailey Bridge at Challou River at Poi Village, road construction from NH-202 to Halang Village, and improvement of inter-village circular roads, among others.

Present in the event were cabinet ministers, MLAs, CSOs, village chiefs, and various organizations.

Chief Minister N. Biren Singh also laid the foundation stone for a Heritage site at Hundung Village, promising a bright future of unity, development, and progress for the people of Ukhrul.