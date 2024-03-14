In a bid to maintain peace in Manipur, Chief Minister N Biren Singh has called upon the authorities concerned to release three cadres of the United National Liberation Front (UNLF) unless they are found guilty of any wrongdoing. The appeal came in response to the recent arrest of Pambei-led UNLF (UNLF-P) members which raised concerns about potential disruptions to the ongoing peace negotiations.

Addressing the media on the sidelines of the inaugural function of the State Institute of Hotel Management in Nongmaiching, Imphal East, Chief Minister N Biren Singh stated the importance of upholding the terms of the peace deal. He expressed his administration's commitment to maintaining peace in the region while seeking clarification from the authorities regarding the circumstances surrounding the arrests.

"The cadres who were allegedly arrested are part of the peace process," stated Chief Minister N Biren Singh. "However, we are yet to receive concrete information from the authorities regarding the reasons for their detention. It is imperative that they be released if they are not found to be involved in any unlawful activities."

The Chief Minister further urged central leaders to ensure that the state government is informed in advance of any actions taken against individuals involved in peace talks. He stressed the need for transparency and cooperation to prevent misunderstandings that could undermine the progress achieved through years of negotiations.

The recent arrests were made by a team of combined forces operating under the supervision of the National Investigation Agency. Three UNLF-P cadres, including key figures such as self-styled chief of the army Th Thoiba and Lieutenant Colonel Laimayum Ingba, were apprehended from the Kwakeithel area of Imphal West yesterday morning. Following their arrest, security measures were heightened in both Imphal West and Imphal East.