The Manipur government denied 'ground permission' for the 'Bharat Nyay Yatra' of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at Hatta Kangjeibung in Imphal East district on Wednesday. The yatra was set to commence on January 14.

Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee president Keisham Megachandra expressed disappointment over the decision, describing it as unfortunate and a violation of democratic rights. The Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge was expected to flag off the program, which was to be attended by chief ministers of Congress-ruled states and top leaders of the party.

The refusal comes against the backdrop of a "critical" law and order situation in Manipur, following ethnic violence that erupted in May 2023. Over 180 people have been killed, and several hundred injured due to the ongoing conflict. The Chief Minister of Manipur, N Biren Singh, had previously stated that the matter was under "active consideration," pending reports from security agencies. However, the recent exchange of fire between Manipur Police and militants at Moreh town along the Indo-Myanmar border has underscored the volatile security situation.

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, was intended to be a significant political event with the upcoming general election in mind, culminating on March 20 in Mumbai. The denial of permission by the Manipur government has thus halted the plans for the rally's launch, raising questions about the interplay of politics and security concerns in the region.





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