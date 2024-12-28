Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh has strongly condemned the indiscriminate firing allegedly carried out by Kuki militants at Sanasabi and Thamnapokpi in Imphal East. The incident, which occurred on Wednesday, December 27 left several civilians and security personnel injured, sparking widespread concern.

Expressing his disapproval on social media platform X, Singh termed the attack a "Cowardly and unprovoked assault on innocent lives" and labeled it a grave threat to peace and harmony in the region. He assured the public that additional security forces have been deployed to the affected areas to restore order.





Strongly condemn the indiscriminate firing by Kuki militants at Sanasabi and Thamnapokpi in Imphal East, which injured civilians and security personnel. This cowardly and unprovoked attack on innocent lives is an assault on peace and harmony.



Adequate security personnel have… — N. Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) December 27, 2024

The Chief Minister confirmed that those injured in the attack are receiving necessary medical care and urged citizens to remain united and maintain calm during these testing times. He emphasized the importance of better coordination between central forces and the state police to effectively address such incidents in the future.



tension grips the peripheral areas of Sanasabi and Yaingangpokpi in Imphal East district as armed miscreants have continued intermittent attacks from the hilltops of Kangpokpi since morning.

Explosive devices and gunfire have been reportedly used in the assaults targeting Meitei-inhabited areas.

The attacks have led to heavy cross-firing between the miscreants and security forces, who are actively retaliating to contain the situation.

`The ongoing violence has forced several residents to vacate their homes and move to safer locations.

Authorities remain on high alert, with security measures being intensified to ensure the safety of civilians and prevent further escalation in the region.

It is to be mentioned here that, today, December 27, at least two persons, including a policeman, were injured in a gunfight with armed men in Manipur's Imphal East district on Friday, police said.

Armed men from the hills launched gun-and-bomb attacks in Sanasabi and Thamnapokpi villages in the district, to which security forces retaliated, leading to a fierce encounter, a senior police officer said.

Two persons suffered injuries in the gunfight in Sanasabi village.

The policeman, identified as 37-year-old K Haridash, suffered bullet injuries on his left shoulder and was rushed to Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences around 3.30 pm, the officer said.