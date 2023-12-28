In a move towards ensuring the well-being of displaced persons, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, took the lead in a meeting held on December 28 at his official residence. The Chief Minister, alongside his cabinet colleagues and Rajya Sabha MP Leishemba Sanajaoba, delved into comprehensive discussions addressing the pressing issues faced by the displaced population and reaffirmed the state's commitment to maintaining peace and normalcy.

During the high-profile meeting, Chief Minister N Biren Singh discussed the ongoing efforts to safeguard the rights and welfare of those affected by displacement. The leaders extensively deliberated on effective measures to alleviate the challenges faced by the displaced community, outlining resolutions that aim to provide additional financial assistance and benefits for their aid and welfare.

Taking to the microblogging site X, Chief Minister N Biren Singh shared insights into the key deliberations, stating, "Chaired a meeting with my cabinet colleagues along with Hon'ble Rajya Sabha MP, Shri Leishemba Sanajaoba at my official residence today. Discussed on the measures being undertaken for the welfare of the displaced persons and the ongoing efforts to safeguard peace and normalcy in the state. Took resolutions to provide further financial assistance and benefits to displaced persons for their aid & welfare."