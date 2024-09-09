Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on September 9 met with students from Imphal College and Ibotonsana Higher Secondary School to address the growing concerns stemming from ongoing disturbances in the region. Taking to social media platform X, the Chief Minister shared details of the interaction, describing it as "fruitful."

During the meeting held at his Secretariat, the students expressed their anxieties regarding the current situation in the state, particularly highlighting the adverse effects on their education. Singh emphasized the importance of their input and assured them that the government is actively working on resolving the issues at hand.

In his post, Singh reiterated, "The voices of our youths are important, and together, we will strive for a better future for Manipur."



"We are considering every measure to resolve the unrest at the earliest so that the students can resume their classes peacefully and pursue their academic careers. The state government gives utmost importance to resolve the grievances of the students concerning the prevailing situation in the state", added CM Biren Singh in his X post.

Students in Manipur have taken to the streets to protest the ongoing crisis in the state. The situation remains tense as security forces manage the demonstration.

They are demanding the removal of the state's Security Adviser and the transfer of the Unified Command to the state government.

Also read: Manipur students protest against ongoing crisis, attempt to storm CM's bungalow