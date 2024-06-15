Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh stated that Artificial Intelligence (AI) must remain transparent, secure, accessible, and responsible, echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s emphasis on cyber security.

Taking to the microblogging site X, the Manipur chief minister hailed the importance of cyber security in regard to reliance on the use of technology.

He wrote on X, “PM Narendra Modi raised the importance of cyber security in regard to our reliance on the use of technology, during the G7 Outreach Session on AI and Energy, Africa and Mediterranean. As pointed out by Hon'ble PM, Shri Narendra Modi ji, AI must remain transparent, secure, accessible and responsible.”

PM Modi spoke at the G7 Outreach Session on AI and Energy, Africa and Mediterranean, on June 14 laying emphasis on a wide range of subjects, notably, the wide scale usage of technology for human progress.

Furthermore, he also pointed how the rise of technology in various aspects of human life reaffirms the importance of cyber security.

PM Modi stated that it is important that AI remain transparent, secure, accessible and responsible, further speaking on India leveraging AI for its development journey.