In a bid to restore normalcy and address pressing concerns, Chief Minister N. Biren Singh convened a crucial meeting with Ministers and MLAs on July 14. The discussions centered around key issues such as the reopening of educational institutions, construction of temporary houses for displaced individuals, and the distribution of fertilizers across the state.

Chief Minister N. Biren Singh took to Twitter to share updates on the meeting, stating, "Held a meeting with the Ministers and MLAs to deliberate the way forward to bring normalcy in the state. Also, discussed issues relating to opening of schools/colleges, construction of temporary houses for displaced people and distribution of fertilizer in the state."

This meeting comes at a crucial time as Manipur grapples with ongoing violence and unrest, which has had a profound impact on various sectors, including agriculture. Despite limited security measures provided by both state and central forces, farming activities in vulnerable areas have been severely hampered by sporadic armed attacks in foothill regions.

The social unrest over the past two months has left many farmers unable to carry out their work with a sense of security and freedom. Fear of militant attacks looms large, resulting in shattered hopes and a sense of dismay among the farming community. Agriculture, being the primary source of income for Manipur, cannot be neglected without serious consequences for the state's economy. Moreover, there is a growing concern of a potential food crisis if the agricultural sector remains neglected.