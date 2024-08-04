Chief Minister N. Biren Singh convened a crucial meeting at the state secretariat today, focusing on the concerns of internally displaced persons (IDPs) from Moreh. Accompanied by the Superintendent of Police, District Commissioner, and other senior government officials, the Chief Minister aimed to address the pressing needs of the displaced population.

The meeting centered around the challenges faced by IDPs who have been uprooted from their homes due to conflict and instability. Ensuring their well-being and effective support mechanisms were at the forefront of discussions.

Earlier in the day, representatives from various tribal communities met with Chief Minister Singh. They raised concerns about attempts by major tribes to suppress their identities. The issue gained urgency following a complaint filed by Paominlen Haokip to the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST). Shockingly, the signatures of tribal representatives were forged in the complaint, implicating them without their consent.

The tribal representatives urged Chief Minister Singh to take immediate action to render the NCST complaint null and void. Their strong condemnation emphasized the need for transparency and justice.