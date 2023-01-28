In view of increasing forest fire cases in the state particularly during dry season, chief minister, N Biren Singh made an earnest appeal to people staying in foothill areas of the state to form joint committee to keep vigil of forest fire by conducting foot patrolling in regular interval.



He stated this during the inauguration of “Integrated Approached for Enhancing Ecosystem Services of Nungkot” cum public function at Andro under Imphal East district on January 28 organized by directorate of Environment and Climate Change, government of Manipur. Apart from this, chief minister had also inaugurated various project at Andro before this formal function.

Other inaugurated projects are 33/11KV Sub-Station; dedication of 100 bedded girls’ hostel and additional classrooms at Huikap High School; inauguration of 100 bedded girls’ hostel and school building at Andro High School; dedication of 100 bedded girls’ hostel and additional classrooms at Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) at Andro.



Addressing the function as chief guest, Biren said that amid the state is facing brunt of massive forest destruction due to poppy cultivation by some particular group of society, the cases of forest fire is getting rampant nowadays. Just in last few days, as many as seven to eight instances of forest fire were witnessed in various places of state. The main reason of causing forest fire during dry season is very much associated with picnicking in forest areas.



“Picnicker sometime fails to doused the fire they set for cooking or partying in the spot. This reckless or negligence is the root cause to spread fire in wild manner. There is a need to keep vigil such instances with the support of local people. They should coordinate with police, forest department and other line department,” he added.



While appreciating the initiative of constructing minor dam in catchment areas of newly inaugurated “Integrated Approached for Enhancing Ecosystem Services of Nungkot”, he suggested to identify more places that has potential to convert it as catchment areas. The small dam would be useful in various purpose like irrigation, drinking and this clear fresh water would also serve to attract tourist.



He continued and further urged the authority concerned to developed such similar project in 20-30 places by taking support from ministry of Development of North East Region (DoNER).



During his visit to Andro, he assured to developed a football ground in the constituency. He also said that necessary service which are still lacking in KGBV Andro like medical room, gym, watch man, teacher quarters, sports complex and auditorium.

Chief Minister hailed MLA of the Andro Constituency Thounaojam Shyamkumar for his exceptional effort in improving the government education facilities in his constituency and conservation of forest.



MLA of the Constituency, Thounaojam Shyamkumar said that brewing is the main source of income and customary practices of his constituency. Majority of the population in the constituency are economically deprived. The state government should arrange to provide free LPG gas to every household to stop using wood as fuel as it is hazardous to health and promote deforestation.



Presenting key note address, joint director of Environment ands Climate Change, Tourangbam Brajakumar said that the main objective of “Integrated Approached for Enhancing Ecosystem Services of Nungkot” set up under funding of North East Funding is to develop land, forest and water in a more sustainable way which will eventually enhance the ecosystem of the areas.



Under the project, as many as 60,000 fruit bearing trees at Machengpat area so that more water can be collected in catchment area of around 200 hectare. With the help of this project, treated water and irrigational water can be supplied in surrounding areas. To promote climate resilient agricultural practices, as many as 50 farmers had provided training. The main target of the project is to develop one of the most attractive eco-tourism spots of the state, he informed.



He also said that the future plan to be added in the said project are development of solar park, spring management, climate resilient eco-model village etc. The program was also attended by minister of education, Th Basanta Kumar Singh and minister of Environment, Thongam Biswajit Singh.