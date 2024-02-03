In a significant development for the Manipuri community residing in Delhi, Chief Minister N Biren Singh on February 3 visited the construction site of Manipur Bhavan in Dwarka, New Delhi. The Chief Minister took to the microblogging site X to share his insights and optimism about the project.

The ongoing construction work of Manipur Bhavan holds great promise for the Manipuri residents in Delhi, as it is set to become a valuable asset and a cultural landmark that mirrors the vibrant heritage of Manipur. The Chief Minister, during his inspection, expressed confidence in the timely completion of Manipur Bhavan and highlighted its potential positive impact on the Manipuri community in the national capital.

Earlier in the day, N Biren Singh met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi marking a crucial chapter in the ongoing discussions about the state's future.

The leaders engaged in a profound exchange, discussing matters of paramount importance concerning Manipur.

Taking to the microblogging site X, N Biren Singh shared the news, expressing his privilege of meeting with the Home Minister. He stated the depth of the conversation and the gravity of the topics discussed.