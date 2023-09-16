Chief Minister N. Biren Singh inaugurated the Swachhata Hi Seva (Cleanliness is Service) campaign in Manipur on September 16 at the Cabinet Hall, CM Secretariat. This initiative, which runs from September 15th to October 2nd, is part of the annual Swachh Bharat Diwas and is jointly organized by Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban and Grameen.

The 2023 theme for the 'Swachhata Hi Seva' campaign is 'Garbage Free India,' reflecting the nation's commitment to cleanliness and sanitation.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister N. Biren Singh acknowledged the challenging times faced by the state and stated the importance of unity among communities and towards achieving peace. He highlighted various efforts undertaken by the government, such as improving national highways, deploying security forces in sensitive areas, and ensuring the availability of essential commodities in all districts.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Swachhata Hi Seva campaign has made significant improvements in the cleanliness of rivers, lakes, municipalities, and other areas across the country over the past nine years. Manipur has also undertaken similar initiatives, including the Nambul River Rejuvenation Project. Plans are underway to treat wastewater from 72 drains at the Heirangoithong Waste Treatment Plant before releasing it into the river.

The Chief Minister informed that technical clearance has been received from the Centre for similar projects for Imphal River and Kongba River, with two additional projects for Moirang River and the remaining portion of Nambol River in the consideration stage. Furthermore, projects for Thoubal River, Chakpi River, Moreh River, and Heirok River are in the Detailed Project Report (DPR) stage.

N. Biren Singh called upon the people of Manipur, including Meira Paibis (women's torchbearer groups), students, local clubs, and panchayat-level organizations, to actively participate in the fortnight-long campaign to maintain a clean environment. He stressed the need for unity among all sections of society, including government officials, in making Manipur a vibrant state by engaging in tree plantation drives and safeguarding water bodies.

Expressing concern about the lack of rainfall and ecological imbalances, the Chief Minister advocated for rainwater harvesting, tree planting, and preserving forest cover. He also suggested making rainwater harvesting mandatory for all households. Additionally, a long-term plan to create reservoirs by channeling water from the Loktak Project is in development.

Starting in October, the government plans to revert to a six-day working week with no holidays on Saturdays. Chief Minister N. Biren Singh acknowledged the state's achievements over the past years and expressed confidence in the situation normalizing soon.

He emphasized the role of the Municipal Administration, Housing and Urban Development (MAHUD) as the nodal agency to collaborate with District Collectors, local clubs, municipalities, Autonomous District Councils (ADCs), and NGOs in achieving a Clean Manipur and contributing to the Clean India campaign.

The launch of the Swachhata Hi Seva campaign organized by MAHUD was attended by Chief Secretary Dr. Vineet Joshi, Administrative Secretaries, Heads of Departments, and District Collectors who virtually joined the program.