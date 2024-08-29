Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh met with Elangbam Panthoi Chanu, an outstanding Indian professional footballer, at his Secretariat on Thursday. Chanu, known for her exceptional performance as a goalkeeper for Metro United WFC and the India women's football team, was commended by the Chief Minister for her dedication and skill.

During the meeting, Chief Minister Singh expressed his admiration for Chanu's contributions to Indian football, highlighting her role as an inspiration for aspiring athletes in the region. "Her dedication and exceptional skills as a goalkeeper are truly commendable. I extend my best wishes to her for continued success and achievements in her future endeavors," Singh stated.

Earlier, on August 11, Chief Minister Singh met with another sporting icon, weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, at his Secretariat office. He congratulated Chanu on her remarkable performance at the Paris 2024 Olympics, where she showcased her extraordinary talent on the international stage.

In a post on the microblogging site X, Singh shared his pride in Chanu's achievements, noting the impact of her success. "It was an honor to meet Ms. Saikhom Mirabai Chanu at my Secretariat office. I congratulated her on her incredible performance at the Paris 2024 Olympics. We are immensely proud of her accomplishments and inspired by her dedication to weightlifting," Singh wrote.