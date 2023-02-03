Chief Minister, N Biren Singh congratulated Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman who under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi tabled the visionary and pro-poor budget.

Addressing media in a press conference held at his secretariat on February 3, Biren Singh said the budget will uplift lives of every section of societies such as villagers, rural folks, tribals, farmers, backward classes, differently abled and those economically backward.



The budget will promote social justice, equality and provide equal opportunities to all sections of society and will make India a “Super power”, he added.

He continued and informed that the budget emphasizes on education of children, earning of the middle class and welfare of the elderly. The budget carries the economic agenda of facilitating opportunities for citizens, providing strong impetus to growth and job creation and strengthening macroeconomic stability.

The budget has shown a blueprint for laying strong foundation for India’s economic development for next 50 years.

He also said that the budget has highlighted the ending of an old Tax Regime and beginning of a new tax regime, he said, stating that tax slabs have been reduced to 5 and that now no income tax is payable upto Rs. 7 lakhs a year which was so far Rs 5 lakh.

The Chief Minister also welcomed the step to establish National Digital Library for youth and children. In next three years Central Government will appoint 38,800 teachers and support staff in 740 Eklavya Model Residential Schools, he added.

Biren said that in next three years one crore farmers will be helped to adopt natural farming and 10,000 bio input resource centers will be set for this.

Chief Minister further welcomed the announcement of ‘National Data Governance Policy’ and said it will promote research and innovations in start-ups and educational institutions.

Another major focus of the Budget is the ‘Mahila Samman Bachat Patra’, a new Small Savings Scheme, launched to commemorate ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, Biren said adding that it will provide fixed interest of 7.5% per annum for 2 years for deposit upto Rs. 2 lakhs in the name of women or girls.

Another major focus of this budget is ‘Green Growth’, he said adding that the Modi-Government has allocated Rs. 19,700 crore for the National Hydrogen Mission with a target to produce 50 lakh tonnes of green hydrogen by 2030 and Rs. 35,000 crore fund has been provided for energy transition to ‘green’ energy.

N. Biren Singh also stressed that Capital investment has been increased by 33 per cent to Rs. 10 lakh crore and that this will boost infrastructure development across the country.

Under the budget, he said, the 50-year Interest free loans given to states for capital expenditure has been extended by another year, he added and also highlighted various projects and program of the budget.