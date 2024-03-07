Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh lanched seven Mine Protected Vehicles (MPVs) for the Manipur Police on Wednesday, March 6 at the 1st Manipur Rifles Parade Ground.

The Director-General of Police, Shri Rajiv Singh, expressed his gratitude towards the Chief Minister for the MPVs and for inspiring the force. He mentioned the impending arrival of three more MPVs and assured that these vehicles will be utilised to maintain control over areas and ensure the safety and security of Manipur's citizens.

The event was attended by various Ministers, MLAs, Chief Secretary Dr. Vineet Joshi, Security Advisor Shri Kuldiep Singh, along with several senior administrative and police officers.