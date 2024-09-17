In a significant step towards promoting cleanliness and public health, Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh inaugurated the 'Swachhata Hi Seva 2024' campaign at the Cabinet Hall of the Chief Minister's Secretariat. The launch event, organized by the Department of Municipal Administration, Housing and Urban Development (MAHUD), aimed to inspire collective action toward a cleaner and stronger India, beginning with Manipur.

During his address, CM N. Biren Singh highlighted that the campaign stems from the people's desire for a dignified life within a clean environment. He expressed optimism that the annual Swachh Bharat Campaign, coupled with renewed public enthusiasm, would drive India and Manipur towards progress and development.

The 'Swachhata Hi Seva 2024' initiative comprises five key components: Cleanliness Target Units (Black Spots), Public Participation and Advocacy (Swachhata Mein Jan Bhagidari), Preventive Health Checkups and Social Security Coverage (Safai Mitras Suraksha Shivirs), Mass Cleanliness Drive (Shramdhaan), and the observance of Swachh Bharat Diwas 2024. Under the Cleanliness Target Units, specific areas requiring regular cleaning will be identified and targeted for improvement. Emphasizing the importance of public involvement, the Chief Minister stated that the campaign's success hinges on active citizen participation.

To support frontline workers engaged in the cleanliness drive, the campaign will provide medical and financial support, including free health checkups and personal protective equipment (PPE) kits. CM N. Biren Singh called for unity, urging citizens to put aside differences and participate in the cleanliness drive as a collective responsibility towards a cleaner state and country.

Additionally, the Chief Minister lauded the Ministry of Home Affairs for its initiative to provide essential commodities at reasonable prices in Manipur. He announced the opening of 16 new Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandars, adding to the existing 21, to facilitate access to essential goods.

MAHUD Commissioner Shri M. Joy, in his welcome address, underscored that 'Swachhata Hi Seva 2024' has been launched across all states and Union territories of India. He recalled the launch of the Swachh Bharat Mission in 2014 under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. The 2024 campaign is themed 'Swabhav Swachhata, Sanskar Swachhata,' translating to 'cleanliness is nature, cleanliness is culture.' Emphasizing the need for voluntary support from all community members, Shri M. Joy stated that the campaign would cover both the valley and hill districts of Manipur.

The launch event was attended by ministers, Members of Parliament, MLAs, administrative secretaries, and officials from the MAHUD Department, marking a unified effort toward achieving the campaign's objectives.