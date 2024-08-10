Chief Minister N Biren Singh attended the "Tiranga Concert," part of the Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, held at the Manipur State Film Development Society (MSFDS) in Imphal. Organized by the Department of Art and Culture, the event aimed to foster a sense of nationalism and unity among the people of Manipur.

During his address, the Chief Minister urged citizens to honor the sacrifices of freedom fighters by cleaning their statues and offering floral tributes. He emphasized that the freedom and dignity enjoyed today are the result of the selfless contributions of the nation’s great leaders.

Biren Singh further called on Ministers and MLAs to organize Independence Day lunches at various relief camps, engaging with the inmates to address their concerns. He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for the resurgence of nationalism in India, highlighting Modi's efforts to elevate Yoga on an international platform and host G20 events across the country.

The Chief Minister also announced a mass motorbike rally on August 15, led by the Director General of Police, urging youth participation to celebrate the spirit of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign. He praised educational institutions in Manipur for incorporating the National Anthem and State song into their morning assemblies, promoting unity, discipline, and a strong national identity.

The event featured cultural performances, including Pung Cholom by Manipur University of Culture artistes, a patriotic song by Shri Shri Bal Mukund Dev Music College and a Tiranga Anthem dance choreographed by Government Dance College. The concert was attended by several Ministers, MLAs, DGP Rajiv Singh, and other dignitaries.