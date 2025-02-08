Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh left for Delhi on Saturday, February 8 evening in a chartered flight, officials confirmed. However, the purpose of his visit to the national capital remains undisclosed.

Earlier in the day, Singh chaired a crucial meeting at the CM Secretariat with BJP-led ruling alliance MLAs.

The discussions were reportedly centered on the upcoming assembly session, set to commence on February 10.



It is to be mentioned here that earlier on February 5, hours after Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh left for the national capital to meet central leaders, three senior state ministers and four BJP MLAs also rushed to Delhi on a chartered flight on Wednesday evening, officials said.

The CM was likely to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss a wide range of issues, including the security situation in the state, they said.

According to officials, PWD Minister Govindas Konthouam, forest and Environment Minister Thongam Biswajit, and Consumer Affairs Minister L Susindro Meitei took a chartered flight in the evening.

They are accompanied by four BJP MLAs — Karam Shyam, Sanasam Premchandra, Kh Ibomcha, and Sapam Kunjakeshwor (Keba), officials added.