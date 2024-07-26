Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh met with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi today to discuss the ongoing situation in Manipur and address a critical infrastructure issue.

In a statement posted on the microblogging site X, Biren Singh described the meeting as "a pleasure" and highlighted their in-depth discussion about the challenges facing Manipur. He also stated the urgency of transferring the Koirengei Air Field land to the Manipur State Government.

"I also requested Shri Rajnath Singh Ji to expedite the handover of the Koirengei Air Field land to the State Government," Biren Singh said in his post.