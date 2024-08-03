Chief Minister N Biren Singh took to microblogging site X to announce his recent engagement with representatives of the internally displaced persons at Akampat Relief Camp. In the meeting, held on Saturday, the Chief Minister addressed the grievances of the camp residents and promised continued support.

"Held a meeting with the representatives of the internally displaced persons of Akampat Relief Camp. During the meeting, I listened to their grievances in detail and assured them of all the necessary assistance beyond what has already been provided," Singh posted on X.

In a significant move to improve communication and responsiveness, Singh announced plans to establish a hotline.