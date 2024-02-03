Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on February 3 marking a crucial chapter in the ongoing discussions about the state's future.

The leaders engaged in a profound exchange, discussing matters of paramount importance concerning Manipur.

Taking to the microblogging site X, N Biren Singh shared the news, expressing his privilege of meeting with the Home Minister. He stated the depth of the conversation and the gravity of the topics discussed.

"Today, I had the esteemed privilege of meeting with the Hon’ble Union Home Minister, Shri @AmitShah Ji in New Delhi. Engaging in a profound exchange, we discussed matters of paramount importance concerning our state," N Biren Singh posted.

The Chief Minister assured the people of Manipur that the Government of India is poised to make important decisions in their interests.